There have been a record 2642 new cases of Covid 19 reported in Canterbury in the past 24 hours.

The Canterbury District Health Board announced the new cases in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

It is the highest number of new cases reported to date, following from the 2260 new cases reported on Friday.

Since early December last year, 8986 people in the Canterbury region have recovered from the virus, the CDHB says.

From Friday, the isolation period for positive cases and household contacts has been reduced from 10 to seven days.

"Household contacts who test positive will need to begin a new 7 days isolation from that point.

"Anyone isolating who still has symptoms after 7 days should stay home until 24 hours after symptoms resolve," it said.

It said the Ministry of Health's daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

"This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

"These numbers also rely on people registering their positive unsupervised RAT test results."