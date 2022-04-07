Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak to media today from Auckland as she visits businesses ahead of re-starting her international travel agenda.

Ardern is due to speak at about 1.30pm, soon after director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and director general of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay start the day's Covid-19 press conference in Wellington.

That will be McElnay's final press conference: her last day at the Ministry of Health is tomorrow.

Yesterday Bloomfield also announced he was resigning and will leave at the end of July, a year before his term was due to end.

Public Health deputy director Dr Niki Stefanogiannis is also leaving on Friday – she and McElnay leave a big hole at the top of the Public Health unit. One of the factors in the departures is believed to be burnout after dealing with Covid-19.

In his press conference yesterday, Bloomfield referred to the gendered nature of the negative criticism faced by the women helping lead the Covid-19 response compared to the criticism he had faced, saying it needed to be addressed.

Ardern is likely to be asked about the exodus of top staff from the ministry and how that leaves the country placed to deal with the winter ahead as there are warnings about the return of influenza on top of Covid-19.

Concerns are also rising about the number of Covid-19 cases that are being missed by rapid antigen tests, as the Omicron outbreak continues.

Ardern could also be questioned about the Government proposal to ban soft drinks and other sugary drinks in schools after Education Minister Chris Hipkins put out a consultation paper on it today.

Ardern will speak while visiting businesses in Auckland as she prepares for her first international travel in more than two years.

Her first trip will be in the Asia region, and Ardern will take a business delegation, followed by export and trade-related trips to Europe and North America.

New Zealand is still in negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union.

Meanwhile, the upgraded free trade agreement with China came into effect today. Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said China had continued to be an important market during Covid-19, with goods and services exports reaching $21.5 billion in 2021.

He said the UK free trade agreement would also add up to $1 billion to New Zealand's GDP.