Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Deputy PM Grant Robertson give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to provide details on the conditions under which vaccination mandates could be eased as protests continue around Parliament's grounds.

Ardern's post-Cabinet press conference is at 3pm, and Ardern said on her morning media slots that she would outline how measures and restrictions could be eased once the country was past the worst of the current Omicron outbreak.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will also be at the press conference, which is expected to outline further steps to financially support businesses buffeted by Omicron and the isolation requirements.

Earlier, Ardern said restrictions could well be eased more quickly than many people expected once Omicron had peaked. The issues she is expected to address include the mandates that cover about 45 per cent of the workforce.

They are the biggest focus of attention of the protesters outside Parliament but on TVNZ's Breakfast, Ardern said her decision to provide more clarity on those issues was not a result of the protest.

"My job is focusing on the growing pandemic and speaking to the future. Those measures are for all New Zealanders, not as a result of the activity taking place on the [Parliament[] lawn today."

She said she would not engage with those protesters, and would hold that position as long as illegal activity continued.

She said Omicron was her primary focus, as the outbreak continued to swell: today there were 2365 new community cases of Covid-19.

There were two further Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 55 since the outbreak began nearly two years ago. 116 are in hospital and one in ICU.

It is a week since Ardern announced phase 2 of the Omicron response. The Ministry of Health has moved to more to rely more on rapid antigen testing as the PCR testing system came under pressure.

Opposition parties Act and National have both called for the Government to review whether mandates were still needed, and how long for.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon called on the PM to set out the criteria or a general timeline for when the mandates might ease. In an opinion piece on nzherald.co.nz this morning, Luxon said they were creating division in wider society and within families, and it was time the Government confronted the issue.

Early this morning Police moved to install concrete barriers on the roads around the perimeter of the protest area in a bid to stop it getting larger.

A statement from the groups representing many of the protesters to those protesters said the way that was done could have damaged attempts to engage with Police.

"Police have for many days been talking about implementing a traffic management plan, but the way this action was carried out in the early hours was disappointing and counterproductive to maintaining positive relationships."