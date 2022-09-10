Ministry of Health deputy director general Dr Old provides a Covid-19 response update. Video / Supplied

A person in their 30s is among seven new Covid-19 related deaths today.

There are 1477 new community cases, the Ministry of Health reports.

Of the seven people whose died, two were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Canterbury and one was from Southern.

One was aged in their 30s, one in their 60s, four in their 80s and one was over 90.

Two were women and five were men.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Jed Bradley

There are now 2897 people recorded as Covid-related deaths in New Zealand.

The total number of active cases in the country now sits at 11,265 with 10,614 and 651 detected among returning travellers.

Out of today's 1477 new cases, 183 are reinfections, while 46 are reinfections within less than 90 days.

The new case numbers come as the Government's Cabinet is set to consider on Monday whether to scrap the traffic light system altogether and allow the legal instrument that lets it make Covid-19 orders lapse.

Monday's is no small decision, because there may well be no going back from it. It is not just getting rid of the traffic light system, it is getting rid of the ability to put in new rules easily should they be needed, Herald political expert Claire Trevett said.

It also has a symbolic significance. It will represent the end of the Covid-19 response in the way that the Prime Minister's televised address to announce the alert levels system back in March 2020 marked the start of it.

There were 1477 new Covid cases reported today. Photo / File

Ministers have different views on whether to move fully to a "Living with Covid" setting because it does carry more risk.

But many believe it will be good riddance and recognise there is little point having rules nobody is sticking to. Mask use is patchy at best, non-existent in some places. And the Government cops a lot of the flak for being so closely associated with it.