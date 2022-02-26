Protesters near the Parliament grounds on Sunday morning. Photo / Jed Bradley

Protesters have woken to more peaceful conditions this morning, following hostile scenes on Saturday night that saw officers rush to Parliament in riot gear, and reports some were spat on.

Around 200 protesters are gathered on the Parliament's forecourt on day 20 of the occupation, while in Auckland at least a dozen tents have been erected in an anti-mandate protest at the Domain.

Meanwhile Police last night arrested a 35-year-old man inside Parliament grounds and charged him with inciting violence.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court next week.

In a statement released on Sunday police said they were concerned by the "deteriorating environment" at Parliament grounds.

"Aggressive behaviour from protesters, extremely poor sanitary conditions, the confirmed presence of Covid-19, and the number of unwell people amongst the group all make for a an unsafe, and unpleasant environment for anyone thinking of joining the activity," they said.

Police had also noted aggressive behaviour amongst protestors and towards Police, and said key protest group leaders were unable to control or influence the disparate groups within the protest.

They estimated there were about 300 vehicles within the cordoned area this morning.

Reporters at the scene this morning described instances of fighting within the protest group, with one group yelling at another in front of Parliament earlier this morning.

Police watched on, looking to make a move before the group dispersed.

It comes after riot police were on the scene late last night in response to increased protester activity - and an apparent influx of people trying to arrive.

It was a rowdy and noisy scene, with protesters cheering, singing and speaking into megaphones. A forklift - used to support police to move barriers - arrived back at the scene and was being followed by several protesters.

Day 20 of the anti-mandate protest at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Jed Bradley

Motorists in cars were sounding their horns, driving in circles and pulling up near the blockade.

Several police vans also arrived at the protest - officers in riot gear were getting into them and transported to another location. Paramedics were also at the scene.

Other police gathered near the bus interchange.

Officers 'spat on', treated by paramedics

The rowdy scenes came as several police officers were treated by paramedics earlier yesterday after being spat on by protesters outside Parliament in a hostile day that led to one arrest.

As the Wellington protest enters day 20 today, police say the number of people turning up to join the occupation was fewer than they expected - with around 200 fresh arrivals.

However, police continue to urge people not to travel to Wellington this weekend to join the protest which has seen a growing number of Covid-19 cases within it.

As a warning to potential arrivals to the protest, police yesterday stressed the occupation site is "unsanitary", some of the protesters are displaying "aggressive behaviour", and there is an increasing lack of control by protest organisers.

It appears the message to stay away is being heard with Wellington mayor Andy Foster saying fewer people had showed up this weekend than previous ones, which police confirmed.

"That's good because we want more people leaving than arriving," Foster said.

Foster said last weekend was about limiting the expansion of the protest. The city council worked with police to break up camps in the Botanic Gardens and a group who looked to be setting themselves up outside Government House, he said.

In Auckland at least a dozen tents have been erected at the Domain as anti-mandate protesters camped overnight.

"Good morning - peace and love," one of the protesters said as they gathered this morning after their overnight stay.

There is no visible police presence.

Police say a small number of protestors are occupying a site at Auckland Domain.

Inspector Jacqui Whittaker says police will continue to monitor the situation today and respond to any issues if they arise but says there were none overnight.

She says police continue to work with the Auckland Council.

Vehicle access to the Domain is blocked at this stage but Whittaker says discussions are ongoing.

Whitakker says police respect the lawful right to protest, and will monitor the situation to ensure that there's minimal disruption to the public.

Protesters in Auckland camped in the Domain last night with no visible police presence. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry of Health has warned the protest in Wellington is a potential super-spreader event as there were 13,606 new community cases of this virus yesterday.

Five people were in intensive care units and 263 people in hospital.

Protesters who have been in Wellington were beginning to show up in hospitals around the country with Covid-19 after returning home, the Ministry said

"We advise all those currently at the protest, or who have been at the protest, who are displaying cold and flu symptoms to get a test and isolate until they receive their result."

This weekend, police have been focused on using concrete bollards to contain and, at some points, shrink the protest's perimeter.

Foster said the protest was like a home invasion for Wellingtonians.

"There's a group of people who have occupied part of our city and we want it back."

Day 19 of the anti-mandate protest. Photo / George Heard

Despite some progress being made, protesters and police continue to clash over arrivals who have showed up hoping to join the occupied zone.

Yesterday police formed a line, blocking access into the bus interchange area, while protesters formed their own line with their backs turned to police.

In one instance, protesters tied a strop to a bollard and then to a car tow ball. As the lead protester and a police officer were arguing, the driver of the car lurched forward, almost rolling the bollard onto a nearby woman.

Fortunately, the strop hadn't been tied properly and it let go before the bollard tipped.

Police confirmed one person was arrested in relation to the incident.

Police in riot gear were at the site of the protest last night at Parliament. Photo / NZ Herald

Paramedics attended to a small number of officers who were spat on by protesters at the protest perimeter.

"This is very disappointing behaviour," police said.

Police have been conducting "reassurance patrols" at Pipitea Marae and with residents that live within the perimeter of the protest.

Any vehicles which arrive and park illegally outside of the protest perimeter may be subject to towing and impounding, police warned.

Police estimated about 300 vehicles remained in the cordoned area.

Protesters awoke to more peaceful conditions on day 20. Photo / Jed Bradley

Police Minister Poto Williams said decisions on how protests are managed would always be a matter for the police.

"The police have our confidence - those who continue to disrupt the lives of others in the middle of a pandemic, do not.

"The protesters have made their point and now it is time to leave."

Other anti-mandate protests have popped up around the country including in Auckland, Tauranga, and Christchurch as the protest in the capital marks its 20th day today.