Peka Peka Rd. Photo / Google Maps

A person has died at a private property on the Kāpiti Coast, believed to be occupied by anti-mandate and anti-vaccine protesters who were evicted from Parliament.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Peka Peka Rd just before 10am on Friday where they reportedly performed CPR on a person.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the circumstances of the death are not suspicious and as such it will be referred to the coroner.

As there are no suspicious circumstances, police declined to comment further.

The property where the person died is reportedly being used by protesters since they were evicted from Parliament grounds by police on March 2.

Protesters are still dotted around the Wellington region more than a week after fiery clashes between police and protesters outside Parliament as the police ended the occupation.

Last week, the Department of Conservation closed the Catchpool campsite at Remutaka Forest Park after about 70 anti-vaccine mandate protesters arrived on Thursday evening.

Another group was repelled by community members after they tried to occupy the Wainuiōmata Marae.