Workers being told to hunker down, house prices breach the million-dollar mark and a new twist in the Boris Johnson lockdown parties saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Nostalgia Festival in Christchurch is the latest casualty of the Omicron outbreak with organisers announcing the event has been cancelled.

A post on the festival's Facebook page said the team is devastated.

"We are truly gutted by the news and understand many of you would have had travel plans and arrangements locked in for some time.

It said it is a horrible loss, not just for the event industry but also for the crew, suppliers, traders and volunteers.

The event was expected to take place on February 12 at Ferrymead Heritage Park.

Christchurch's Electric Avenue Music Festival has also been cancelled.

The festival was to take place in Hagley Park on Saturday, February 26 with 30,000 people in attendance, but organisers announced it will no longer go ahead.

The festival was on the verge of selling out, with over 90 per cent of tickets having already been sold.

Both events follow the Great Kiwi Beer Fest and South Island Wine and Food festivals being cancelled.