February 19 2022 There were 1901 new Covid-19 cases in the community today as more people head to Wellington's protester-occupied Parliament grounds. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard / Mike Scott

Half of New Zealanders are happy with the current red traffic light setting, while the other half is split, a new survey has found.

Earlier this year, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking New Zealanders' views on Covid-19 and asked over 1000 people how they felt about the Omicron variant in the community. People surveyed for the research were also asked about their opinions on how the country was managing the outbreak.

While half (51 per cent) of those interviewed believe there is the right balance between restriction and freedom in the red setting, a quarter of people say the current restrictions are too tight.

Those who would like to see tighter restrictions say they want greater use of lockdowns, masks, border closures, and online learning for schools. But those who want looser restrictions would like to see the country return to normal life without border restrictions and less mask use.

"I don't think it's restrictions we need I think we just need a full lockdown and a complete ban on travel via planes etc," one woman who completed the survey said.

"Everything back to normal. Containing it is all about using common sense. Its not a matter of "if" we catch COVID, it's a matter of "when", said another.

The research by the market research company found Cantabrians are more likely to believe the red traffic light restrictions are too restrictive, while Aucklanders are less likely to agree.

The other quarter believes the current restrictions are not tight enough and around two-thirds of New Zealanders would like to see restrictions on how businesses operate removed.

35 per cent believe they will catch Covid-19 and 46 per cent think close friends or family will most likely catch the virus, which has almost doubled since this time last year.

The arrival of Omicron has also meant most New Zealanders said don't feel comfortable leaving their house without a mask.

Ipsos New Zealand managing director Carin Hercock said the research shows a "distinct shift in views".

"New Zealanders are more worried than ever about the risk to their whānau and themselves.

"We realise our chances of catching this variant are much higher than previous ones and so we're much more likely to protect ourselves by wearing masks than ever before."

Asked about the arrival of the infectious variant and its impacts, 47 per cent said they were either very or extremely concerned about the variant over the month ahead, with only 15 per cent saying they were not at all concerned.

Meanwhile, views of Government performance in managing the virus have dropped to 63 per cent positive, as the protests on Parliament grounds enter their 13th day.

Amanda Dudding, research director, public affairs, Ipsos New Zealand said the county's pride in the team of 5 million is showing signs of cracking, particularly with the drop in the rating of the Government's management.

"While the continuing freedom protests indicate a growing level of discontent, this survey shows that there might be a quarter of New Zealanders would like to see restrictions reduced, but for many of these it relates to the restrictions at the border, and there are just 12 per cent who are feeling angry about restrictions."