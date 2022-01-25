There are 10 new Omicron cases to report today. Video / NZ Herald

Nearly 1000 people are isolating after coming in contact with an Omicron case over the recent days.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said as of this morning 993 contacts are associated with confirmed and suspected Omicron cases.

Ten new Omicron cases were announced today - part of 25 Covid-19 cases reported in the community by the ministry.

The new cases bring the total number of Omicron infections in the cluster to 29.

Of today's new community cases, at least six are in Auckland and are linked, directly or indirectly, to a family event and other associated events in Auckland on the weekend of January 15 and 16 when the Omicron cluster began forming.

And 89 of those people isolating have been associated with Ara-Tai Cafe in Auckland's Half Moon Bay, which was visited by an Omicron case last Tuesday for an hour and a half.

"Of these, 87 have been reached, 83 have returned a negative Covid-19 and none have returned a positive result," the spokesman said.

The case visited the cafe between 12.30pm and 2pm last Tuesday and customers who sat inside and outside the cafe were told to self isolate and get tested.

As of this morning, 56 contacts have been linked to a Sky Tower exposure event last Sunday.

So far 21 people have returned negative test results and no one has returned a positive result.

The ministry noted some of the contacts who have not been reached by public health staff or contact tracers have returned a negative result.

"This number will fluctuate but, overall, cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews."

Modelling suggests that New Zealand could get anywhere between 5000 and 50,000 cases a day of the highly transmissible variant. Despite this, Minister of Health Andrew Little said yesterday he was confident the health system could cope.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday told Newstalk ZB's Tim Dower that a lot of people who will get the variant will be able to stay home while they fight the virus off.

Health officials continue to search for how Omicron got into the community.

The connection between the nine Motueka cases and the border is not yet known - leading health officials to believe the highly transmissible variant was circulating in Auckland and potentially in the Nelson region.

Tomorrow, an announcement is expected from Cabinet after discussions on a new plan within the traffic light system.