There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and a further 24 cases detected at MIQ facilities. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

A National Party MP has attended a second anti-lockdown and mandate protest.

Whanganui list MP Harete Hipango has posted pictures of herself on Facebook, at a rally in her electorate.

She wrote about freedom and choice in her post and criticised the label anti-vaxers.

National Party list MP Harete Hipango at an anti-lockdown and vaccine mandate protest in Whanganui. Photo / Facebook

Hipango attended a similar protest in early November.

The Facebook post has since been deleted.