Chris Luxon standup after delivering State of the Nation. Video / Alex Burton

National leader Christopher Luxon has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Today I tested positive for Covid-19. I have not been showing Covid-19 symptoms, but have been testing myself regularly as a precaution, including on Sunday morning, with all tests returning negative result," he said in a statement.

"The test earlier today returned a positive result and I am now isolating at home with my family, who have all tested negative.

"I feel fine and intend to participate in Parliament and meetings remotely."

Luxon delivered his State of the Nation speech yesterday, to a small audience of about 50 people. Afterward, he was filmed hugging some of those supporters.

National MP Mark Mitchell has also confirmed to the NZ Herald that he tested positive today. He said he did not have symptoms, but took a test as a precaution.

Labour MP Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki also confirmed today that she had contracted Covid-19.

It comes after National MP Simon Bridges confirmed he had Covid-19 - he told the Herald he tested positive last Thursday. His wife and three children also have Covid-19 and are isolating in their Tauranga home.

Bridges said he had been feverish for a few days but was now feeling better.