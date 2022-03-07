The seven day rolling average of community cases is 17,921. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

More than 1500 people who received a Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot in Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago may not be fully protected after the vaccine doses were stored at an incorrect temperature.

In a statement, Southern District Health Board (SDHB) said the boosters were administered at various locations in Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago between December 1, 2021, and January 28, 2022.

SDHB medical officer of health Susan Jack said "There is no risk of harm to individuals that have received a vaccine stored at an incorrect temperature. However, in these circumstances, the vaccine is not considered to be potent nor to produce a reliable level of immunity".

"The SDHB recognises the inconvenience and anxiety it may cause for the affected individuals. We sincerely apologise to those people who have been impacted by this incident, and also to their whānau," SDHB chief executive Chris Fleming said.

The DHB said it was contacting affected individuals, and they were being encouraged to get another dose to ensure they had a high level of protection against the virus.

The affected provider has also stopped vaccinations until a full investigation is completed.

SDHB said temperature-related vaccine storage issues, referred to as cold-chain failures, could happen at any stage in the process, but there were robust requirements in place to ensure correct storage and that issues were identified quickly, and any impact was minimised.

People with concerns or who need more advice on a replacement vaccine are able to access a fully funded GP consultation, or they can talk to a health professional such as their pharmacist, or they can call 0800 28 29 26 (7 days a week, 8am to 8pm).

Some answers to frequently asked questions on replacement vaccines can be found here.