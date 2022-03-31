More pay for minimum wage workers, Auckland’s housing market takes a hit and how Russia’s changing it’s approach in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More pay for minimum wage workers, Auckland's housing market takes a hit and how Russia's changing it's approach in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines.

As a review of the country's Covid protection settings fast approaches, this week is shaping up to be the deadliest of the pandemic to date.

As of yesterday, there were 338 deaths since Covid hit our shores in 2020. The majority had occurred during the current Omicron outbreak and modelling and health experts expect more people to lose their lives from the virus this month.



According to Ministry of Health data, last week was the deadliest seven-day period of the outbreak with 84 deaths.

Since Monday, reported deaths had already hit 81 with the likelihood the grim tally would surpass this and record a new deadly weekly high.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the number of deaths in New Zealand linked to Covid-19 was rising sadly - and the total number of deaths per million people was 59.

Of yesterday's 22 reported Covid-related deaths, one was from Northland, 10 were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from the Lakes DHB, two were from the Wellington region and four were from Canterbury.

Two people who died were in their 50s, four people were in their 60s, three people were in their 70s, six in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Just over 101,500 people have Covid in the community, with the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases sitting at 14,515.

There were currently 830 people in hospital with 26 in intensive care.

Different pattern

Bloomfield said it appeared there was a different pattern emerging this outbreak in the main metropolitan centres compared with the regions.

In Auckland, Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs, which are confined to the cities, the outbreak went up quite quickly, peaked and was coming down quite quickly, he said.

In the regions, the outbreak was developing more slowly and there was a more sustained peak.

There was also a pattern of lower hospitalisations rates in the regions. Tairāwhiti, for example, had the highest case rate in the country over the past two weeks, but had only ever had a handful of hospitalisations.

Crowds are expected to fill stadiums across New Zealand this weekend as the Government prepares to review Covid traffic light settings on Monday. Photo / Alex Robertson

On Monday, Cabinet will be deciding whether to shift the country - or select regions - from red to orange settings, which will increase the number of people who can gather indoors.

In recent days Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins indicated he was yet to have "a firm leaning" for Monday's review of traffic light settings.

"We'll be following closely the public health advice we get over the weekend."

The main difference between red and orange was the size of indoor gatherings, he said. There is no limit under orange.

"The main thing we're all looking for is where we're at in terms of the overall peak."

In some parts of the country, case numbers were continuing to trend up, he said.

He wouldn't be drawn on Auckland's chances of moving to orange, having already passed its Omicron peak.