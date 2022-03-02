This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the outbreak to 142,321, with 123,836 of these still currently active. Video / NZ Herald

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the outbreak to 142,321, with 123,836 of these still currently active. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealanders who have Covid-19 symptoms or are a household close contact can now order a rapid antigen test (RAT) through a newly launched site to ensure a smoother process.

It comes after director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing capacity was not keeping up with demand last week.

More than 80 per cent of Wednesday's 22,152 community cases were detected by a RAT test.

Jo Pugh, acting group manager of Covid-19 Testing and Supply, said an online order makes the process smoother for collection.

Rapid antigen testing is now the most common form of testing. Photo / Chris Weissenborn

"The ability to place an order online ensures that the process is smoother when people go to collect them.

"It also means that the whole whānau don't need to queue up at the testing centre when one person in the household gets sick, because you'll be able to collect RATs for everyone in your household," said Pugh.

People are still able to access free RATs without an order, however only for one eligible person.

Pugh said there will be order limits by address and phone number.

"The website also contains features to prevent people from ordering too many RATs to ensure that everyone who needs one can get one."

To order and collect a RAT test, a person will need to go through the step-by-step process online then show an order number while at a collection site.

How to order a rapid antigen test

Anyone needing a test kit can make an order via the new website: RequestRats.

People can also call via the free phone number: 0800 222 478, and choosing option 3.

The tests were available via the new website from yesterday, at least.

A West Auckland woman told the Herald she came across the request a RAT website and ordered almost a dozen tests for their large household.

When she arrived to pick up her order, she was given more than 30 test kits instead.

She said the process was easy and they were able to pick up their tests about 10 minutes after ordering.

Meanwhile, it is understood The Warehouse pre-sold its RAT stock online and was out of stock within 24 hours - despite the tests not being made available until next week.

A woman in New Lynn said she had tried to order some tests for her family on The Warehouse website and was told there was no stock left.

Covid-19 testing station at Balmoral, where Rapid Antigen Testing kits are being handed out. Photo / Alex Burton

GPs will also be using RATs as part of clinical consultations, where appropriate.

However, Pugh said they "will not generally be distributing to the public outside this regime".

"By the end of March, we expect to build up the number of places where RATs are available to 1000 sites around the country, so the majority of New Zealanders can access a free RAT within 20 minutes driving distance.

"The Ministry of Health is also exploring options to deliver RATs to those to order them."

In the past week, Pugh said over 7.7 million tests have been dispatched and DHBs are distributing the supply.

"Increased use of RATs will ease some of the pressure on our laboratories over the next three to six weeks, while helping to ensure critical services and supply chains remain operational, our most vulnerable communities are protected, and our economy keeps moving."