O'Hagan's Irish Bar in Auckland's CBD has been listed as a location of interest on January 30 between 8pm and 1am.

Anyone who visited two popular Auckland bars last Sunday evening are being advised to self-isolate immediately and get tested.

O'Hagan's Irish Bar in Auckland's CBD and Hoppers Garden Bar in Grey Lynn are among eight new locations of interest to be added to the Ministry of Health's list today.

O'Hagan's Irish Bar was visited by an infected person on January 30 between 8pm and 1am, and Hoppers Garden Bar on the same night between 8pm and midnight.

Partygoers who were at either bar during these times are considered close contacts and should self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

Further advice will be provided by public health, the ministry said.

Meanwhile worshippers at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, in Papatoetoe and Favona, are also considered close contacts and are advised to self isolate immediately and get tested.

The church in Papatoetoe has been listed as a location of interest on January 30 between 11.30 and 2.30pm, and in Favona on February 2 between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Swimmers in the children's pool at Papatoetoe Centennial Pool and Leisure Centre on January 27 between 11.30am and 12.45pm are considered at high risk of infection.

Anyone in the children's pool at the facility during these times is advised to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

All visitors at the leisure centre on January 29 between 11.30 and 12.45pm are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

People who attended the same F45 gym training session as an infected person on January 26 between 12.06 and 1.15pm have been reclassified as casual contacts today.

The ministry now advises them to self monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days. If symptoms develop, people are advised to then get a test and stay at home until a negative result is returned.

Earlier this morning Tahuna Beach Holiday Park in Tahunanui, near Nelson, was listed as a location of interest between January 30 and February 5.

Campers at the park during these times are advised to self monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

There are 208 events involving 178 locations.