March 5 2022 There were 18,833 community cases of Covid-19 in the community today. Five more people have died with Covid-19, bringing NZ's toll since the pandemic began to 68.

By RNZ

Interislander ferry services have been cancelled because of Covid-19 cases among the crew, but Bluebridge services are still sailing.

Safety and marine regulations mean passenger ships must have a minimum number of specialised staff, an Interislander statement said.

Passenger services were cancelled today, but the ferries would still able to sail carrying freight.

The company had been reorganising crew rosters between ships to keep services operating, but even then wasn't able to meet the crew requirements for the Kaitaki because of the number of staff off sick.

"Given uncertainties of when staff will be cleared to work again and the possibility of further positive Covid-19 test results in our team, we are unable to rebook [passengers] onto another sailing in the near future," the company said.

Anyone booked on sailings in the next few weeks who was reconsidering travelling because of the Omicron outbreak would be given a refund, they said.

The company requires all passengers to show proof they're fully vaccinated, or a negative Covid-19 test from within 72 hours of their trip.

A Bluebridge spokeswoman said while some if their staff also have the virus, the company hasn't had to cancel any sailings.