A person with Covid-19 had to be dragged from the surf at Bethells Beach yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

A person infected with Covid-19 who had to be rescued from the surf at Bethells Beach yesterday has been criticised by Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams has blasted the swimmer for making "an incredibly poor decision" and going to a crowded beach while infected with Covid-19.

"To me, that alone is unacceptable. But for that person to then require rescuing by the Bethells Beach lifeguards, putting those guards and the viability of the service at Bethells itself at significant risk, worsens the situation considerably."

Williams said the exposure put its guards at risk unnecessarily and went against the grain of working with lifeguards - one of its key messages this summer.

It could also impact the viability of patrols at Bethells Beach going forward especially if these guards were to get infected.

Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19, or who is displaying symptoms, is asked to stay home so this situation is not repeated.

As well as rescuing the Covid-19 infected person who was swimming just south of the flags, lifeguards also had to rescue two swimmers at Mangawhai Heads.