Police presence upped at Parliament, more Rapid Antigen Tests available for Aucklanders and the Queens tests positive for Covid in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

People are being warned to be prepared to face wait times of up to several hours for Covid tests across Auckland this week as case numbers surge.

The Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC) said testing demand is high across the region.

"To help manage this demand, staff may ask those who have recently joined the queue to attend other testing sites, where queues are not as long, instead of waiting."

They said on some occasions centres may have to close queues with minimal notice, or turn people away from the site.

Earlier today, Act leader David Seymour claimed some centres across the Omicron-hit city had closed after running out of tests.

He posted a photo of the Te Atatu Peninsula testing centre which showed the site to be closed, he claimed it was closed because it had ran out of PCR tests and had no RATs.

He also said other sites were closed across Auckland and people were waiting up to five hours at others.

Some testing centres are closed because they’ve run out of PCR tests and have no RATs. Others have 5 hour queues and warn they may run out. Govt has totally failed. Give Kiwis control over their own health and allow all Oz-approved RATs to be imported. pic.twitter.com/6KCBDE8y6B — David Seymour (@dbseymour) February 20, 2022

Despite these claims, the NRHCC has said all centres across the city have sufficient supply of both RAT and PCR tests.

From today, Aucklanders, who are deemed close contacts but don't have symptoms should be able to get a RAT to do at home and those who were symptomatic would continue to get a PCR test, as well as those who return a positive RAT first.

Te Whānau O Waipareira chief executive John Tamihere confirmed this was the instruction they received and are following at the Henderson testing centre and with their mobile vaccination van.

The trust has been given 3000 RATs so far which they began to hand out this afternoon.

South Seas Healthcare chief executive Lemalu Silao Vaisola Sefo said his staff was testing about 1000 people per day since last week.

The situation had been further complicated by the addition of Rapid Antigen Testing, which was now offered at community centres in Auckland.

"It's just a bit of an operational nightmare at the moment, but it's only the first day, it'll be alright in a couple of days," Sefo said.

South Seas, based in South Auckland, was currently supporting about 150 households that had been hit by Covid across five separate clusters, all linked to churches in areas including Māngere, Papatoetoe and Ōtara.

Some of South Seas call centre staff had caught the virus but fortunately, none of their public-facing staff had tested positive yet.

The demand on testing and other Covid-19 responses had put significant pressure on staff and other care provisions.

Sefo said their general practice and other non-Covid mahi had reduced by 70 per cent as staffers had been redeployed to support testing and vaccination efforts.

South Seas was also heavily involved in distributing food parcels. Yesterday, staff dropped off about 800.

Despite the workload, Sefo commended the Ministry of Social Development for releasing funds to support the food and financial needs of whānau.

"It's been really good. In my view, they're unsung heroes in all of this."

Like many of Auckland's health officials, Sefo urged people to stay away from testing centres if they didn't need a test.

"If people are worried that's fine, they can ring their GP, but the testing stations are busy so we want to make sure the ones that really need it come through.

#WaipareiraAnnouncement #ratstests‼️ Whānau we've worked fast! From this afternoon we're handing out free RATs tests at our Covid Testing Station & Mobile Clinics. These are for West whānau who are close contacts or have positive whānau at home. See our FB Pg for more details. pic.twitter.com/bx0iGeGXPQ — Te Whānau O Waipareira (@WaipareiraTrust) February 21, 2022

The Ministry of Health said access to rapid antigen tests will be expanded further across other high-demand areas during the coming week.

It advised that RATs were not as accurate as PCR tests at identifying someone in the early stage of illness.

"If you have a negative rapid antigen test result and symptoms start to develop, you may need to have another test."

"This is also why it is so important that if you are unwell, you must stay home regardless of the test result, which will also help reduce the spread of other viruses."

The demand seen at testing sites is causing a flow-on effect to testing laboratories, even in Waikato.

This means people are also having to wait longer for their results.

MoH hoped that the use of RATs would improve processing times, provided testing centre queues were freely available to those who really needed a test.

They continued to reiterate that it is important that people do not need to get tested unless they are unwell with cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as a close contact of a case or have been instructed to do so by health officials.