Minister of Health Andrew Little and Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare announce a $22 million package for the interim Māori Health Authority. Video / Supplied

Health Minister Andrew Little will speak from Auckland today while on visits focusing on the Government's mental health strategy.

Today Little will launch a campaign to recruit mental health nurses and meet with the nurses that feature in the campaign at Middlemore Hospital before speaking to media around 11.45am.

He is also likely to face questions about the wider mental health strategy and Covid-19.

Middlemore Hospital is bearing the brunt of the Omicron outbreak – as of yesterday it had 221 Covid-19 patients, more than any other hospital.

Later today Little is also scheduled to launch a new app with mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan, designed to support adults managing their mental health.

A stocktake on progress of the mental health programme in September found there had been progress in many areas, but the delivery of new mental health and addition units was an issue and more focus was also needed on growing and retaining a suitably qualified workforce.

Little voiced frustration about the slow pace with which parts of the $1.9 billion mental health package announced in 2019 was being rolled out – in particular the $235 million set aside for building new mental health and addiction facilities. After that, steps were put in place to try to fast-track some of those measures.

Last year the Government set out a 10-year mental health plan setting out the short, medium and long term steps in areas such as technology and the workforce. However it was criticised for a lack of specific milestones or targets.

Little also set up an external oversight group, chaired by Professor Judy McGregor, to keep an eye on the progress of that plan.