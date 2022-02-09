Police stay coy on actions against protestors, firearms legislation progresses and Pfizer under fire in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The first confirmed case of Omicron in the South has been confirmed by officials this morning.

The Southern District Health Board confirmed the positive case was in Queenstown.

Investigations into the origins of the case are ongoing.

The Otago Daily Times understands the case is a local and may have links to the Waikato.

It is also understood the case is not connected to the Super Rugby Pacific players who are isolated after being deemed close contacts of a case.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said news of a confirmed Covid-19 Omicron case in Queenstown was a wake-up call for the community.

"Having been notified of the possibility of a case late last night, I want to uphold my commitment to the local community to make them aware at the earliest opportunity. Whilst we've all done great work in getting vaccination and booster numbers up and following CPF red setting practice, it's time to double down and keep ourselves and each other safe and healthy," Mr Boult said.

Mr Boult understood the individual was cooperating with Ministry of Health officials to identify any locations of interest and close contacts.

"Obviously we wish the individual concerned well and encourage everyone to keep a watchful eye on the Ministry of Health website for any notified locations of interest in the district."