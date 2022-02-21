Dunedin police are reminding hospitality venues they need to follow Covid-19 health rules after patrons were discovered dancing at an Octagon bar.Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police responded to a tip-off that a licensed premises was not complying with the traffic light Red setting about 1am yesterday.

Officers then found 30 to 40 patrons who were unseated and on the dancefloor.

Under the Red setting nightclubs and bars can open, but customers must be seated and separated, which means dancing is not allowed.

The incident will be followed up by the alcohol harm reduction officer and a reminder to other licensed premises that they need to follow the rules, Snr Sgt Bond said.