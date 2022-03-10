SuperValue Lyttelton owner Rob de Thier is asking shoppers to be polite to his staff during a stressful time. Photo / Star News

SuperValue Lyttelton owner Rob de Thier has a key message for shoppers – don't panic and be polite.

Recently de Thier said there was an incident in the store when a member of his staff asked a customer to put their mask on.

The customer responded angrily by throwing a pie at the staff member.

"That doesn't help our staff, it just puts them on edge," de Thier said.

Supermarkets SuperValue Lyttelton and Four Square Diamond Harbour have put plans in place to ensure they can keep operating while Omicron continues to spread.

De Their said he has made delivery available to a small number of elderly people from Lyttelton who cannot use online shopping but are concerned about going out in public.

"We wanted to make it available to them so they can ring up with a list and we deliver. We have about four or five elderly people who can't get out," de Thier said.

Supply chains also continue to be an issue for supermarkets. De Their said they are adjusting to the restrictions on products.

"For me here a normal order is around 600 cartons but I could get an email saying you're not allowed to order more than 350 cartons purely because the supply chain is so busy at the moment," he said.

De Thier said a key message he wants to get out is for people to remember everyone is doing their best and to be polite.

Diamond Harbour Four Square owner James Grant is encouraging self-isolating customers to seek out family and friends for contactless drop-offs first before asking for deliveries.

"We have a lot to do at the moment.

"I'd love to say we could deliver to everyone but it's just not realistic," Grant said.

For those who do not have that option Grant said they can deliver and will work with Civil Defence and the local fire brigade should they need to.

"But we are encouraging people to be self-sufficient, to lighten the work load on us," Grant said.