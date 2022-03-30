Focus Live: Chris Hipkins gives a Covid update.

Staff at one of New Zealand's largest Covid-19 test processors are not given special leave if they test positive for the virus and must use up their sick leave.

It comes after an agreement by the country's 20 district health boards that any staff member impacted by Covid-19 - whether as a case or a contact - is given special leave, which is not deducted from their sick leave.

Comprising a network of 25 laboratories around the country, Asia Pacific Healthcare Group (APHG) processes about a third of New Zealand's Covid tests, and in January delivered its two-millionth test since the pandemic began.

It is understood APHG staff who test positive must use their sick leave to cover the required seven days in isolation.

If a staff member is a household contact, it is understood they are given special leave but then must switch to using their sick leave if they become positive.

One APHG staffer, speaking to the Herald anonymously, said the policy had not been welcomed by their colleagues.

"The staff on the ground feel absolutely ripped off," the staffer said.

"It's just really unfair and people are quite upset about it."

Late last year, DHBs agreed to cover any leave needed by staff who were impacted by Covid-19.

That included if someone became a case, if they had to self-isolate as a contact, if they were awaiting a test result, if they were symptomatic and had been exposed to Covid, or if they had to care for Covid-positive dependants.

The special leave was capped at 10 days, with a review to take place if more was needed.

The staffer noted APHG was normally a "fair and proactive" employer, but said its Covid leave policy was hurting those with limited sick leave.

"There are some, I would say more mature staff, that have been very meticulous about their sick leave because they know that they will be having surgery coming up within the next 12-18 months and they can't afford to lose a week, if not more, because they're having a hip replaced or a knee replaced."

The staffer said management gave little explanation for the APHG's position, other than saying it was company policy.

Some colleagues had even spoken about keeping a positive result hidden from management and continuing to work, according to the staffer.

The staffer wasn't aware of any colleague doing so, but said they wouldn't expect to be told if someone had.

Those processing New Zealand's Covid tests had been under immense pressure in recent months.

Last week, the Herald reported how the demand for PCR testing in February grew so high some results took more than 16 days to be returned.

At APHG, the workload doubled over that time, according to the staffer - who said their efforts should be recognised by giving Covid-positive staff special leave.

"A lot of staff have basically burned themselves out.

"The money's been good, don't get me wrong, but at the end of the day, if you're absolutely knackered and you get Covid, it would be a huge gesture of good faith that the company covers [your leave]."

An APHG spokesperson said they were not aware of any special leave being denied once a person had run out of sick leave.

However, the spokesperson was unable to answer queries prompted by the staffer's concerns prior to the Herald's deadline.

Apex, the union that represented medical laboratory workers alongside others, had been negotiating with APHG regarding its leave policy for many weeks, according to national secretary Dr Deborah Powell.

Before talks stalled about a month ago, Powell said the union had tried to compromise - suggesting Covid-positive staff could use sick leave until they had 30 days left, at which point special leave would kick in.

It was not accepted by APHG, Powell said.

"We were a bit disappointed by that," she said.

"We didn't think [APHG] was living up to the standards of a good employer that we would expect of it."

Powell credited the DHBs for supporting their employees who had been on the frontline of the Covid pandemic for two years.

Like the staffer, Powell said APHG was not known as a bad employer, but felt the company should remove the inequity being experienced by its staff.

"That lack of consistency, that lack of fairness really does ring with health workers.

"We don't think that these differences should exist, we think that the same arguments are valid, regardless of who the employer is."