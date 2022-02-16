A positive Covid-19 case has been identified on Dunedin's Castle St. Photo / ODT

A positive Covid-19 case has been identified in Dunedin's student quarter with anyone who attended a party on Castle St being asked to isolate and get tested.

This morning, the University of Otago confirmed somebody had tested positive.

They said if anyone attended a party on Castle St between February 12 and 15, they need to isolate and get tested.

If you attended a party on the same street between February 14 and 15, you are required to self-isolate until Monday and get a Covid‑19 test this Saturday.

A Leith St North flat party attracted more than 150 people on Monday night, as Orientation Week began, but party organisers reportedly took initiative and closed it down

It comes after two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Dunedin yesterday. The cluster has now grown to six.

Editor of Critic, an Otago student magazine, Fox Meyer said there is a difference in attitude between older students and younger ones.

"I think the older ones, the ones who haven't been partying so much, have sort of regarded it as much not of a surprise.

"It's a little earlier than people were expecting but the older ones seem to be reacting with a bit more caution. Some of the younger students I know have this sort of impermeable attitude, oh Castle Ctreet can't get covid is something somebody said the other night."