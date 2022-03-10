Staff at the pop-up drive-through vaccination clinic in Queenstown on Thursday. Photo / Tracey Roxburgh

A pop-up drive-through vaccination clinic in Queenstown got off to a slow start yesterday, despite more than 1500 residents requiring another vaccination.

The clinic is a joint venture between Queenstown Airport, Te Kaika and Mountain Lakes Medical, and primarily aimed at those people who received compromised vaccines between December 1 and January 28 through Engage Safety.

Yesterday afternoon, Te Kaika communications adviser Gracyn Liscom said nurses were also on hand to provide first, second and booster shots to all eligible people, including children aged five to 11, with a free Whippy ice cream on offer for everyone who received a vaccination.

While it was "quiet" from its opening at 11am until 4pm yesterday, Liscom expected more people to come through once they finished work, understanding they needed to be fully vaccinated to retain their employment.

"We feel for those people, we really do.

"Some were skeptical to start with, they got it done ... and now this has happened," Liscom said.

"We just want to support those people as best we can," she said.

The pop-up clinic, at the former airport park-and-ride in Brookes Rd, behind Mitre 10, will be open again today from 11am-7pm.