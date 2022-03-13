Refugees fleeing Ukraine struggle in tough conditions, borders reopen to backpackers and petrol and food prices hit low-income families in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-hit regions in the upper half of the North Island are hoping they have seen the worst of the current Omicron outbreak with numbers of new cases dropping over successive days.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm, revealing if the downward trajectory will continue.

Yesterday there were 14,494 new cases in the community, significantly less than Saturday's 18,699.

Twenty-two new cases were also found at the border.

The fall in cases has been most noticeable in Auckland - on March 8 the city had recorded just under 10,000 cases and yesterday there were just 4509.

Despite this, New Zealand did record its deadliest day of the pandemic on Sunday - there were eight Covid-related deaths.

That brings the total number of Covid-related deaths in the pandemic to 113.

In hospital, 896 people were battling with the virus including 18 who were in ICU or HDU.

Hauora Tairāwhiti (Gisborne) has acknowledged a decline in case numbers across the region as it recorded 262 new cases today - down from yesterday's 288 and Saturday's 377.

"This means our hard work is paying off. We could be past our Omicron peak which means cases will continue to decrease, but we need to keep working hard to slow the spread, vaccinating our community and testing if symptoms appear," a spokesperson said.

Later this week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to make a border announcement on the date for tourists to come to New Zealand being bought forward.

Under the government's initial plan, tourists would be able to return in the final phase by October.

It is now expected to be even earlier than the middle of the year.

Over the weekend, working holiday visa holders started to return and they were part of the workforce that would help support tourists, Ardern said.

Meanwhile, experts are increasingly sounding the alarm about Long Covid - the catch-all term for a range of symptoms that can arise weeks or months after a person is infected with the virus.

Those symptoms can affect even people whose original illness was mild. While it's too early to know whether Omicron's Long Covid tail will be similar to previous strains of the virus, medical experts say infections should not be treated as trivial.

People should still avoid getting infected if possible and take time to recover if they do get sick.