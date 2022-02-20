The Viaduct Yacht Club in Auckland CBD has been listed as a location of interest. Photo / Supplied

The Viaduct Yacht Club in Auckland CBD has been listed as a location of interest. Photo / Supplied

More bars and eateries in central Auckland and three Air New Zealand flights are the latest Covid-19 exposure locations of interest published today.

Anthology Lounge, Rooftop at QT Hotel, Saint Alice, The Lula Inn, and Danny Doolan in Auckland CBD, Sweet Affairs Parnell, Doolan Brothers Ellerslie, Brothers Beer Onehunga, The Good Home Mt Eden, and Tarka Restaurant Botany are the latest food and drink businesses affected.

Flight NZ691 Auckland to Wellington and NZ402 Wellington to Auckland on February 11, and NZ8322 Nelson to Wellington on February 16 also had Covid cases onboard.

Latest locations of interest

• Rooftop at QT Hotel Auckland CBD: Feb 12 (Sat) 3pm-5.30pm

• Saint Alice Auckland CBD High risk: Feb 12 (Sat) 6pm-8pm

• Sweet Affairs Parnell: Feb 12 (Sat) 6.31pm-11.30pm

• Anthology Lounge Auckland CBD: Feb 12 (Sat) 7pm-9.30pm

• The Lula Inn Auckland CBD: Feb 12 (Sat) 11.30am-2.45pm

• Danny Doolan's Auckland Central: Feb 13 (Sun) 12am-2am

• The Good Home Bar Mount Eden: Feb 13 (Sun) 2pm-6pm

• Brothers Beer Onehunga: Feb 13 (Sun) 2.30 PM-4.30pm

• Doolan Brothers Ellerslie: Feb 13 (Sun) 3.30pm-7pm

• Tarka Restaurant Botany: Feb 13 (Sun) 6.30pm-10.30pm



They add to a number of Auckland drinking holes and two South Auckland church congregations published as locations of interest today.

The Groove Bar in Kingsland, Hoppers Garden Bar in Grey Lynn, Birdcage Tavern in Freemans Bay, Garrison Public House in Mt Wellington, Pat's Garage in Hillcrest, Charlie Baxter's in Ellerslie and Chapel Bar in Ponsonby were affected.

The Mermaid Club and Viaduct Yacht Club were also listed as locations of interest dating back to last Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, 80 to 90 churchgoers who attend The Potter's House in Ōtara are self-isolating after at least five people tested positive.

Its Sunday service last week between 9am and 10.45am has been listed as a location of interest.

The congregation is resorting to online church for the next two weeks, a spokesperson told the Herald.

Many were tested for Covid on Wednesday and Thursday but are still awaiting test results due to the delays in Auckland.

The spokesperson told the Herald it has been "frustrating" but it's better to err on the side of caution. He said most of the congregation is vaccinated.

Anyone who was at the service last Sunday is being advised to self-isolate for seven days, and test on day 5 after potential exposure. People are also advised to monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if feeling unwell.

The same advice is given to anyone at the Manukau campus of Equippers Church on February 11 from 6-8pm, February 12 from 12-3pm, February 13 from 9-12pm and 5-9pm.

Bars

Patrons at the Hoppers Garden Bar on Saturday February 12 from 7.15-9.15pm or the Viaduct Yacht Club on the same night between 9.15 and 11pm are considered close contacts and should self-isolate and get tested.

Anyone at The Mermaid Club - a strip club in Auckland central - from 1.15-3.30am on February 13 is considered high risk and should self-isolate and get tested.

Pat's Garage, a sports bar in Hillcrest, has been listed as a location of interest between 2 and 9.30pm on February 13, the Birdcage Tavern between 3.30 and 7pm the same day and Charlie Baxter's bar in Ellerslie between 1 and 4pm.

Chapel Bar in Ponsonby has been listed as a location of interest on Valentines Day between 9.30 and 11.30pm, and Garrison Public House in Mt Wellington between 3.50 and 9.50pm on Tuesday.

Anyone at the Groove Bar in Kingsland between 4 and 11pm on Wednesday is considered a close contact of a case.

Two Jetstar flights have also been listed today - Flight JQ286 from Christchurch to Wellington on February 11 and Flight JQ287 Wellington to Christchurch on February 14.