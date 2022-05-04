Andrew Little announces the Government’s plan to tackle delays in hospital waiting lists caused by Covid-19. Video / Supplied

Today there are 8454 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and 24 people have died with the virus.

The Ministry of Health released the latest Covid-19 numbers at 1pm.

There are 481 people in hospital, including 14 people in ICU or HDU.

The deaths being reported today include 12 people who died over the past three days and an additional 12 people who died since March 5.

Of these deaths, nine people were from Auckland, four from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, two from the Greater Wellington region, three from Canterbury and two from Southern.

One of these deaths was a child aged under 10. Another was between the ages of 10 and 19.

Two were in their 40's, one in their 50's, two in their 60's, nine in their 70's, five in their 80's and three were aged over 90.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment."

Today's new cases are in Northland (222), Auckland (2568), Waikato (501), Bay of Plenty (256), Lakes (142), Hawke's Bay (278), MidCentral (308), Whanganui (102), Taranaki (245), Tairāwhiti (79), Wairarapa (112), Capital and Coast (614), Hutt Valley (231), Nelson Marlborough (281), Canterbury (1418), South Canterbury (106), Southern (900), West Coast (85), Unknown (6).

There were 124 new cases detected at the border

The deaths announced today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 801.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 7746 - this is just slightly down compared to last Wednesday's 7884.

The Ministry of Health urged people to remain vigilant as community transmission of Omircon continues.

"With ongoing community transmission across the motu it is important we all remain vigilant. Please continue to follow public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you're feeling unwell."

They are reminding people that vaccinations are free and available to everyone aged 5 and over.

"Vaccination remains our best defence against Covid-19 and a booster – in addition to first and second doses – gives you greater immunity against Omicron and severe illness."

There have been 261,692 booster doses administered to date. Yesterday, 1085 people received their booster shot.

From tomorrow, reporting of hospitalisation numbers in Northern region hospitals will include only active Covid-19 cases.

To date, reported case numbers in the Northern region have included people who have recovered from Covid-19 but remain in hospital.

The reporting of hospitalisations in other district health boards will remain unchanged as these already only include active cases.

The ministry said the change is part of ensuring consistent reporting of data.

And they said the change will see the number of daily hospitalisations in the Northern region reduced.

Of those in hospital, 49 per cent had received their booster dose at least seven days before being reported as a case.

Just 16 per cent were un-vaccinated.

Meanwhile. Professor Michael Baker says the Government could look at increasing border controls as new variants continue to spread, saying the current system offers little protection.

Yesterday, 128 Covid-19 cases were recorded at the border – more than double the same time last week, when just 62 were recorded.

A second person who travelled from overseas was found to have the BA.4 variant of Omicron yesterday.

Both cases with the sub-variant are isolating at home.

The variant has been reported in southern Africa, Europe and in New South Wales, the ministry said.

Baker told the Herald fewer border restrictions has opened New Zealand to new variants of Covid-19 – and any other illnesses that might make their way to our shores.

"A conversation we need to have is under which conditions would we reestablish border controls?"

Fully vaccinated travellers can come to New Zealand, as well as New Zealand citizens or permanent residents. A pre-departure test is required, as is a test upon arrival.

If you test positive you must isolate at home for seven days.

"This is a very light control compared to MIQ. It's not going to keep it out. We knew that was very effective at keeping Covid out, as it kept Alpha out, delayed Delta and Omicron out for a long time."

Yesterday's numbers

There were 9109 new community cases and 20 Covid-related deaths yesterday.

The deaths reported included people who had died over the previous eight days.

One person was from Northland, one from Auckland, two from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, four from Tairāwhiti, four from the Greater Wellington region, five from Canterbury and one from Southern.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13 and the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7943. Last Tuesday it was 8085.

There are 481 people in hospital, including 10 in ICU.