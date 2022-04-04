Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Nine deaths, 10,205 cases as PM Jacinda Ardern announces NZ to remain at red traffic light setting. Video / NZ Herald

More than 34,000 school staff and students across New Zealand are currently isolating with Covid-19, with over 80 per cent of schools in Canterbury and the Chatham Islands reporting cases.

In the past 10 days, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has been notified of 34225 cases within schools, kura and Early Learning Services (ELS) across the country.

Overall there are currently 1428 schools that are managing cases within their community and 1410 ELS.

The number of schools impacted in Canterbury and Chatham Islands is much higher than the rest of the country with 84 per cent of schools notifying of at least one case. Meanwhile, only 54 per cent of schools in Auckland are recording cases.

Across Canterbury's two DHB's there are currently 16670 active cases, the region has so far only recorded 25 deaths. There are five active cases on the Chatham Islands.

Over the past 10 days, 6549 Canterbury students, 629 teachers and 245 others have tested positive for the virus.

Schools in Tai Tokerau are so far impacted the least, with only 26 per cent of schools notifying the ministry about cases.

Ministry of Education's hautū (leader) operations and integration/Te Pae Aronui, Sean Teddy said more layers of protection make it harder for the virus to spread.

"Schools/kura and ELS are doing a great job providing up-to-date information and assurance to their students, staff, and parent communities that everything that needs to be done is being done and their safety and wellbeing is the top priority."

To help reduce the risk of spreading the virus, Teddy said schools must do a number of things, including encouraging good hygiene, keeping occupied spaces well ventilated and reducing the mixing of students and staff.