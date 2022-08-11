Ross Taylor speaks out about racism in New Zealand cricket, the latest move to lower the bar for NCEA students and what’s next for National in Uffindell saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 4818 new cases of Covid-19 today and health officials have today.

A further 24 Covid-related deaths have been reported by health officials today.

Two of these people were from Northland, five were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, four were from MidCentral, two were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, one was from Southern.

One person was aged in their 60s, one was in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Sixteen were women and eight were men.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends of those who have died, and our thoughts and condolences are with them," the ministry said in a statement.

There are 571 people with Covid in hospitals across the country, including 13 who are receiving intensive care treatment.

The weekly average of Covid-19 hospitalisations today is 617; this time last week it was 748.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of cases today is 4750. Last Thursday it was 6142.

There are now a total of 1726 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. In the past seven days there have been an average of 12 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid-19.

Of today's 4818 new cases, 204 had recently travelled overseas.

There are currently 33,230 active cases of the virus in the country.

The number of active Covid cases has dropped to a level not seen since Omicron arrived in New Zealand, with the rolling weekly average of cases dipping beneath 5000 daily.

The variant's second wave continues to recede with community cases, hospitalisations and deaths all falling.

Yesterday the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 4938, down more than 1400 cases on the same time last week and falling under 5000 for the first time in months.

The country has not seen this low level of cases since February 25 - nearly six months ago - when it sat at 39,413 before cases started exploding during the first Omicron outbreak.

Back then numbers skyrocketed on a daily basis with active cases soaring well over 100,000 in a matter of weeks, peaking at more than 200,000 infections in mid-March.

The numbers of those in hospital are also decreasing with less than 600 people now needing ward-level care for Covid.

Deaths were also on the decline with the ministry reporting over the past seven days there had been an average of 15 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid.

The weekly rolling average of Covid-19 hospitalisations is 630, down from 772 at the same time last.

This week the Covid Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said the country would remain in the orange traffic light setting through winter, noting while case numbers were declining there was "still high" pressure on the health system due to Covid-19 and other illnesses.

"There's still significant pressure on hospitals from winter illnesses, so our current measures have an ongoing role to play in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations," said Verrall.

"The health system usually sees elevated pressure through September, so we would be hoping to see some sustained reductions in both cases and hospitalisations then.

"Our response to Omicron is moving in the right direction, but loosening settings before we are completely on top of it risk infections going up again. We just need to stay the course a little longer."

There would also be no changes to case isolation and household contact quarantine requirements. The next review setting will be in September.

She said the current wave appeared to have peaked with a daily infection rate of around 11,000 new cases a day in mid-July.

Auckland University infectious disease expert modeller Dr David Welch said while new community cases were expected to fall they would likely plateau at around 3000 a day in until the next variant arrived and sent numbers skyward once more.