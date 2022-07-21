There are 130 people in Canterbury hospitals and 11 in South Canterbury hospitals. Photo / Getty Images

There are 1449 new community cases of Covid-19 and two more deaths to report in Canterbury today.

The Ministry of Health said nationally there were 9953 community cases, 767 people in hospital and 32 virus-related deaths.

The national seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 9161.

Of the 767 people in New Zealand hospitals, 30 are in ICU or HDU, 130 are in Canterbury hospitals and 11 are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 26; Waitematā: 84; Counties Manukau: 58; Auckland: 105; Waikato: 70; Bay of Plenty: 43; Lakes: 21; Hawke's Bay: 33; MidCentral: 32; Whanganui: 15; Taranaki: 14; Tairāwhiti: 5; Wairarapa: 8; Capital & Coast: 31; Hutt Valley: 19; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury: 130; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 11; and Southern: 46.

The number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid now stands at 1927 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 25.

Eight deaths formally listed in the overall tally have today been removed after being assessed as not dying from the virus.

The latest deaths occurred in the period since March 26. Six were from the Southern DHB region, two from Canterbury, seven from Northland, five from Auckland, three from Bay of Plenty, two each from Taranaki and Nelson Marlborough, and one each from Waikato, Lakes, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay and Wellington. Two people were aged in their 60s, six in their 70s, 11 in their 80s and 13 were aged over 90. Of these people, 18 were women and 14 were men.

- starnews.co.nz