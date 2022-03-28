105,000 eligible Cantabrians are yet to be fully protected against Omicron. Photo / George Heard

105,000 eligible Cantabrians are yet to be fully protected against Omicron.

The Canterbury District Health Board revealed on Monday that is the number of people still needing their booster dose in the region.

The total booster rate is currently 75.8 per cent.

CEO Peter Bramley said although there are people of all ages in the group, the majority are in the 20-34-year-old age band.

"So please check with friends and whānau and encourage everyone to get boosted."

Omicron continues to surge in Canterbury with 2119 new cases reported yesterday.

Despite the virus peaking in other parts of the country such as Auckland, cases still remain high.

The CDHB reported 476 patients with Covid-19 had been admitted to its hospitals since March 4.

870 CDHB staff have had the virus and there were 18,968 active cases as of Monday.

Canterbury has had very high vaccination rates throughout the pandemic with 99.7 per cent having a first dose and 98.7 per cent second dose.

Meanwhile, cases remain high but are slowly trailing off in other parts of the South Island.

There were 506 new cases in Nelson Marlborough yesterday, 235 in South Canterbury, 968 in Southern and 32 on the West Coast.

• You can book your booster here.