A plane operated by Great Barrier Air. Photo / File

A flight from Great Barrier to Auckland is the latest high-risk exposure site to be added to the locations of interest, sparking concerns with locals over low vaccination rates at the outer Hauraki Gulf island.

People who were on the flight on Saturday, January 29 between 5pm and 5.30pm have been asked to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again after day five.

Great Barrier Island has one of Auckland's lowest vaccination rates at 82 per cent of eligible adults double dosed, compared with the national average of 95 per cent.

Great Barrier Local Board deputy chairperson Luke Coles said some local residents on the island had become complacent because there was yet to be a case there.

"No one knows anyone who has really been affected by it because we are so isolated and it hasn't got there and as a consequence people have taken it a little bit less seriously," Coles said.

However, he said that could all change if Great Barrier Island is exposed.

Coles, who was about to depart the island to go to a wedding in Hawke's Bay, said "it sounds like I'm getting out at the right time".

"It's a community of people who have tried to get away from the system so by the very nature of the community, it's not surprising that vaccinations rates are a little bit lower than other regions," he said.

Coles said there had been plenty of initiatives on the island to try to boost vaccination rates and health staff had been "super proactive" in calling people and talking to them about it.

"I do find in our community people tend to stand side by side on this, we are all friends. Everyone hangs out, vaccinated and non-vaccinated," Coles said.

"There is a tendency in society nowadays to be affected by our eco-chambers with social media and we are not as affected by that because we are such a small community that everyone gets to voice their opinions."

However he also said: "The people who are not vaccinated are becoming increasingly alarmed at legislation and mandates. The most recent one being not being able to get a drivers licence if you are not vaccinated."

A Great Barrier local, who didn't want to be named, said people moved to the island to get away from bureaucracy and state involvement in their lives.

"So when you consider the type of people it attracts Barrrier's vaccination rate is actually remarkedly high, even by world standards."

Three other flights, NZ0535 Auckland to Christchurch, also on January 29 at 11am; JQ237 Auckland to Christchurch on Monday, January 24 at 4pm; and NZ8274 Auckland to Kerikeri on January 22 at 11am are also on the ministry's 3pm update.

Also a location of interest is the Good Eastern Taphouse in Rotorua between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday, January 28.

Earlier today, people who visited the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Papatoetoe on Sunday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm have been also listed as close contacts of a positive case.

The advice from health officials is to self-isolate, get tested and then again on day five after potential exposure.

Earlier, two Auckland gyms, a barber and a bus route were added to the growing list.

These sites are:

• Zero-2-100 Fitness Flat Bush: Monday, January 31, 7am-11am.

• Zero-2-100 Fitness Flat Bush, Cardio room: Sunday, January 30, 7am-11am.

• Bus 32 Jordan Rd Māngere to Ōtāhuhu Station: Thursday, January 27, 1.15pm-1.40pm.

• Cutting Club New Lynn: Thursday, January 27, 9am-6pm; Saturday, January 29, 9am-6pm; and Sunday January 30, 9am-2pm.

• Gym Zero Cardio Room Flat Bush: Saturday, January 29, 7am-11am.

The health advice is the same for all five locations: self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after potential exposure.

Last night the latest exposure site to be added to the list was another Air New Zealand flight.

Passengers seated from rows one to four on flight JQ259 from Auckland to Wellington on Tuesday, February 1, between 10.30am and 11.31am are considered close contacts of a positive Covid case.

These people were asked to self-isolate, get a test and then again on day five after potential exposure.

Earlier, the Hawke's Bay Polo Club was listed as a location of interest.

A person or persons with the virus were at the club from 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 26, to 5.30pm on Sunday, January 30. Others there during these times need to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the Ministry of Health said.

In the ministry's 2pm update, it notified that all visitors to the Papatoetoe Centennial Pool and Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 29, between 11.30am and 12.45pm needed to also self-monitor for symptoms.

In the 3pm update, the children's pool at this complex became a high-risk exposure site and people swimming in this pool at the same specified times need to self-isolate immediately, get tested and then again on day five after potential exposure.