More nurses on the way, pharmacies gear up for big booster rollout and how construction costs are impacting our builders in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More nurses on the way, pharmacies gear up for big booster rollout and how construction costs are impacting our builders in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland church is the latest high-risk exposure site to be added to the locations of interest.

People who visited the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Papatoetoe on Sunday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm are considered close contacts of a positive case.

The advice from health officials is to self-isolate, get tested and then again on day five after potential exposure.

Earlier, two Auckland gyms, a barber and a bus route were added to the growing list.

These sites are:

• Zero-2-100 Fitness Flat Bush: Monday, January 31, 7am-11am.

• Zero-2-100 Fitness Flat Bush, Cardio room: Sunday, January 30, 7am-11am.

• Bus 32 Jordan Rd Māngere to Ōtāhuhu Station: Thursday, January 27, 1.15pm-1.40pm.

• Cutting Club New Lynn: Thursday, January 27, 9am-6pm; Saturday, January 29, 9am-6pm; and Sunday January 30, 9am-2pm.

• Gym Zero Cardio Room Flat Bush: Saturday, January 29, 7am-11am.

The health advice was the same for all five locations: Self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after potential exposure.

The Holy Cross Catholic Church in Papatoetoe is a high-risk location of interest. Photo / Google Maps

Last night the latest exposure site to be added to the list was another Air New Zealand flight.

Passengers seated from rows one to four on flight JQ259 from Auckland to Wellington on Tuesday, February 1, between 10.30am and 11.31am are considered close contacts of a positive Covid case.

These people were asked to self-isolate, get a test and then again on day five after potential exposure.

Earlier, the Hawke's Bay Polo Club was listed as a location of interest.

A person or persons with the virus were at the club from 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 26, to 5.30pm on Sunday, January 30. Others there during these times need to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the Ministry of Health said.

In the ministry's 2pm update, they notified that all visitors to the Papatoetoe Centennial Pool and Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 29, between 11.30am and 12.45pm needed to also self-monitor for symptoms.

In the 3pm update, the children's pool at this complex became a high-risk exposure site and people swimming in this pool at the same specified times need to self-isolate immediately, get tested and then again on day five after potential exposure.