The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are 23 new community cases of Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

Three Auckland bus routes and a Rotorua cafe are among a number of new locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health this evening.

Last Thursday a Covid-19 case travelled on Bus 25B from The Civic to Lynfield Youth & Leisure Centre between 6.30pm and 7.17pm.

Earlier that day, Bus 25B from Lynfield Youth & Leisure Centre Mount Roskill to The Civic Auckland Central was travelled on between 11.45pm and 12.45pm.

A person with Covid-19 travelled on Bus 25L from Balmoral Shops Mt Eden to Queen St on January 16 between 1.45pm and 2.30pm.

The ministry is asking any passengers on these routes during the specified time to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the ministry said.

Meanwhile in Rotorua, the Te Purū Cafe & Bar was visited by an infected person on January 19 between 7.45pm and 8.15pm.

People at the location during this time must also self-isolate and get tested.

True Woman's Fitness and Wellbeing in Papatoetoe was visited twice on Sunday and Monday, but the ministry is asking gymgoers to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

Close contacts currently spend 10 days in isolation.

Household contacts of a case need to spend up to 10 days in isolation after a case has completed their 14 days, essentially requiring them to isolate for a total of 24 days.