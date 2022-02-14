Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

More than 160 schools, kura and early childhood centres are managing identified Covid-19 cases in students or staff.

Of the 164 schools and ECEs nationwide with cases, 76 are primary schools.

More than half the educational institutions affected are in Auckland, with 93, followed by the Waikato region with 30 schools and ECEs managing coronavirus cases.

Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū are the only regions where none have cases, figures from the Ministry of Education show.

Schools remain open under the Omicron strategy and a mandate requires children in Year 4 and above to wear face masks while indoors to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

For children Year 3 and under, the Ministry of Health said mask-wearing was encouraged, but not required.

In Auckland, 21 early learning services, 44 primary schools, six intermediate schools and 22 secondary schools have identified cases.

South Auckland primary schools have been considering whether to host vaccine clinics to help vaccinate the region's 5- to 11-year-olds. Principals in the area say Counties Manukau DHB has asked them to allow vaccinations on their sites.

As of Monday, 45 per cent of eligible 5- to 11-year-olds have had their first Covid-19 vaccine.