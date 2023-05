The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1672.

By RNZ

There were 11,739 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa in the week to midnight on Sunday, and a further 58 deaths attributed to the virus.

The total number of deaths from the disease is now 2850.

In addition, there were 247 cases in hospital at midnight Sunday, with six in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1672.

Last week 12,277 new cases were reported and a further 30 deaths attributed to the virus.