By RNZ

Two children under 10 are among the 36 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in New Zealand in the last week.

There were 7702 new cases reported to midnight on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health is reporting of the 36 deaths, two were less than 10-years-old, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Of these, 17 were women and 19 were men.

The total number of deaths attributed to the virus in New Zealand is now 3117.

In addition, there were 181 cases in hospital at midnight on Sunday with five in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1096.

Last week, 8544 new Covid-19 cases were reported and a further 39 deaths were attributed to the virus.

