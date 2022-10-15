Covid-19: Half of eligible Kiwis know little about antivirals

Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral pills are freely available to eligible Kiwis - but must be taken within five days of Covid-19 symptoms appearing. Photo / Supplied

Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral pills are freely available to eligible Kiwis - but must be taken within five days of Covid-19 symptoms appearing. Photo / Supplied

More than half of people eligible for potentially life-saving Covid-19 antiviral tablets know very little about the Government-subsidised treatments, a new Pfizer-funded survey suggests.

Anti-viral medications Paxlovid, Lagevrio and Veklury – which must be taken within the first five days of getting Covid-19 symptoms – are now available free to around one million Kiwis, with the Government widening the eligibility criteria last month.

Clinical trials have shown Pfizer's Paxlovid to work impressively.

In trial results reported earlier this year, it was found it reduced the risk of hospital admission or dying from the virus by up to 86 per cent, compared to placebo, in non-hospitalised, high-risk adult and unvaccinated patients treated within five days of symptom onset.

Common side effects, usually mild, include an impaired sense of taste, diarrhoea, increased blood pressure and muscle aches.

Results of a recent online survey of about 1500 Kiwis, undertaken in partnership with New Zealand research firm Talbot Mills, however showed about 54 per cent of people knew little about the treatments.

Paxlovid, the world's first oral treatment of its type, contains two existing "protease inhibitors" - Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir – which work together to effectively block the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

Nirmatrelvir works by binding to the virus and inhibiting a key enzyme, called the main protease, which it uses as one of its first steps in the replication process.

While Ritonavir doesn't work directly against Sars-CoV-2 – it's better known as a treatment against HIV/AIDS - it helps slow the breakdown of its fellow inhibitor, allowing Nirmatrelvir to remain active in the body stronger and for longer.

Another antiviral which New Zealand signed up for last year through pre-purchase agreement - Merck Sharp and Dohme's Lagevrio – didn't appear to be perform as well, with preliminary findings from a recent UK study suggesting they worked no better than a placebo.

When explained how Paxlovid worked, nearly two thirds (62 per cent) of the general public aware of antivirals said having access to the medicine would make them less fearful of catching the virus.

For those at the highest risk of death and hospitalisation from Covid-19, three in five (61 per cent) said it made them less fearful.

Pfizer's New Zealand medical director, Krishan Thiru, said it was concerning so many vulnerable Kiwis are largely unknowing of this potentially lifesaving treatment.

"The findings show that those most at risk are lacking overall understanding of antiviral treatments, their benefits and how to access them," he said.

"Our concern is that this may not improve over summer unless we work together to ensure those who need it the most are not left behind."

Research released last month by the Public Health Agency, found Māori and Pasifika, those with underlying health conditions, and older Kiwis are among those who have a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

The research also found that over half (54 per cent) of people who identified as Māori and Pasifika and were aged over 50 said their knowledge of antivirals was poor.

"While vaccination remains the most effective way to help prevent Covid-19, antiviral treatments provide a strong second line of defence for those most at risk," Thiru said.

Te Whatu Ora has developed an eligibility guide for Covid-19 antiviral medicines.