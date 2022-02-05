The daily number of Covid cases is reaching numbers previously only seen at the height of the Delta variant outbreak. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has five new cases of Covid 19 on Waitangi Day 2022.

One has been linked to a previously reported case and the other four remain under investigation.

This follows six cases announced on Saturday.

There were 208 cases announced on Waitangi Day.

On Saturday, there were 243 new community Covid-19 cases - the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

The record had been 222 daily community cases on November 16 last year at the height of the Delta outbreak.

Hawke's Bay's most recent locations of interest (LOI) resulting in close contacts are two Air NZ flights:

- Flight NZ5002 6.15am Napier to Auckland on January 26

- Flight NZ8029 5.45pm Auckland to Napier on January 27

Close contacts are advised to self-isolate, test immediately and then again on day 5 after exposure.

The last community based LOI in Hawke's Bay were Carl's Jr Hastings on January 28 and Hawke's Bay Airport Napier on January 26. These were not close contacts.

So far, 97 per cent of eligible Hawke's Bay residents have had one vaccination and 94 per cent have had two.

A person who had been hospitalised with Covid 19 is no longer in Hawke's Bay Hospital and is understood to have recovered.

On Saturday, there were 48,947 booster doses administered, taking the total to date to 1,561,837. Also, 4807 paediatric doses were given on Saturday, bringing the total to 197,471.

Need a test?

Drive-in testing centres (no appointment needed) open this weekend are:

Monday

Westshore (new location opposite and south of Westshore Pub) 10am - 1pm

CHB Health Centre 11am - 1.30pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre, call 06 281 2644 between 9am - 5pm Monday to Saturday to book an appointment.

The Doctors Napier, call 0800 837 819 between 9am - 5pm Monday to Sunday to book an appointment.

Queen Street Practice Wairoa, call 06 838 8333 Monday to Sunday to book an appointment.

Takapau Health Centre, call 06 855 8376 11:30am - 12 noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday.