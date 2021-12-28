Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Will cases drop again? Latest numbers to be released as elimination now deemed 'possible'

Vaccine myths debunked - The experimental myth. Video / NZ Herald

Today's Covid update will reveal whether community cases are continuing to decrease, following our lowest day of recorded cases in months.

The Ministry of Health is scheduled to release the information about 1pm.

Yesterday there were just 18 new cases detected in the community.

That's the lowest number since October 1, according to epidemiologist Michael Baker, who said elimination of Delta in New Zealand was now possible.

But while case numbers may be trending down in the community, there was a spike in cases at the border with 16 recorded.

On December 21, there were just five cases at the border, and on Monday there were 10.

Baker said yesterday's increase was "quite alarming".

Work carries on at Otara testing station earlier today. Photo / Alex Burton

Five of the new cases at MIQ are of the Omicron variant, bringing the total Omicron cases detected at the border to 54.

Among infected returnees are recent arrivals from Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom – all countries swamped by Omicron outbreaks that have put a dampener on Christmas.

A close eye is being kept on cases at the border, but Baker believes eliminating the Delta outbreak in the community is now conceivable due to the downward trend in daily case numbers.

"It's not impossible the virus might get eliminated entirely at this period.

"None of us have expected that to happen but it's not impossible, given the huge effort by New Zealanders in getting vaccinated, following the rules ... and the added boost of summertime."

Cases have been decreasing for days. There were 62 cases on Christmas Eve, 126 over Christmas and Boxing day, and on December 27 there were 34 community cases.

Yesterday, it dropped to just 18.

Baker attributes low community cases to high vaccination rates, people complying with the rules, but also low testing numbers during the Christmas period.

"It's no accident that the numbers are now being pushed right down," said Baker.

The Ministry of Health said daily tests being carried out are low because of the statutory holidays, and because many centres are closed.

The warmer weather is also said to be helping keep case numbers down.

"The good weather will be helping, [people are] opening windows up for ventilation and cooling and that really makes it hard for the virus to transmit," said Baker.

He also said it's encouraging that there hasn't been an "explosion of cases around New Zealand" during the holiday period, and he hopes the downward trend will continue.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases now sits at 48.3.

Cases were reported yesterday in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and the Lakes district.

An infected woman in her 70s died at Middlemore Hospital at Auckland on Monday night.

The family has requested that no further details be released.