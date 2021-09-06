Covid 19 Delta outbreak: What does the new level 2 look like?

People exercise and attempt to maintain social distance in Western Springs. Photo / Alex Burton

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said level 2 will be different under Delta.

But what are the new rules under a new look alert level 2?

Mask wearing

Some of the changes for "Delta Level 2" include an increase in masks wearing.

Under Level 2 people will be required to wear a face mask inside most public venues, including shops, malls, and public spaces.

Masks could be removed at bars and restaurants, for eating and drinking. However, staff would have to wear masks.

"To keep it simple, if you're out and about and visiting indoor venues, please wear a mask," Ardern said.

Mandatory scanning

The new look level two also means new rules on scanning will be applied. Ardern said that was the best way of tracking down any new transmission.

Anywhere where there will be close contact between people such as bars, hairdressers and cinemas, scanning will be mandatory. The same will apply to private events where a record of attendees must be kept.

50 people inside, 100 people outside

Ardern said Cabinet looked at other alert level 2 settings as well, because Delta was so transmissible. It was no longer simply a question of whether there was enough space between people.

With this in mind, Cabinet has decided there will be a limit of 50 people at hospitality and event venues and a limit of 100 people at outdoor venues.

The old rules of customers being seated and separated would continue to apply.

New 2 meter rule

Compared to previous times in Level 2, a 2m space is now required between people at indoor public facilities, such as gyms, libraries and supermarkets.

The 2m rule would mean fewer people would be allowed into those venues to allow for the extra spacing.

Ardern said the changes for large nightclubs would be hard on those businesses, but the risk in those places needed to be addressed.

"We've learnt from experience. It's the social events when people know one another, when they're indoors for long periods of time with socialising."