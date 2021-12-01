Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Wellington Airport listed as location of interest

There were 146 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today on the eve of New Zealand moving to the new traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

Wellington Airport and the nearby Burger King have been added to the list of Covid-19 locations of interest.

The airport has been listed four times –

- Monday, November 22 between 7.10pm and 7.30pm

- Tuesday, November 23 between 7.10am and 8.24am

- Thursday, November 25 between 1.36pm and 2pm

- Friday, November 26 between 9.10am and 10.12am.

A spokesperson for Wellington Airport told the Herald the case has not been identified to them, but they understood it was a member of the public who travelled through the airport.

The nearby Burger King is also a location between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Thursday 25 November.

Anyone who was at any of the locations at the above times should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after exposure and if any develop, get tested immediately.

Farmers Kilbirnie is also a location of interest on Friday 26 between 9am and 9.10am.

A Kilbirnie hotel is also listed.

Anthony Day, the general manager of the Brentwood Hotel, says he has no idea what the Covid-19 positive person was doing at the hotel.

Day told the Herald he understood the person was asymptomatic and all staff are considered casual contacts – meaning they must monitor themselves for symptoms for ten days after exposure and get tested if they become ill.

"There was a low level of contact with the staff, so we've been told there's no high-risk contact."

He says the days the case visited – November 22-23 – were "pretty quiet" with no conferences held.

The Ministry of Health assured that there are no new Covid-19 cases in the capital, but urged anyone who was at the locations to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

If symptoms develop, they must get a test and isolate either until a negative result is received, or for 24 hours after symptoms have resolved.

A ministry spokesperson told the Herald inquiries into the case and any more potential locations of interest were still ongoing.