Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Two deaths on Auckland's Manukau harbour in two days

A person, possibly in a waka, died after a mishap in the Manukau harbour yesterday while paddling to Mangere. Photo / Angela Gibson

A person, possibly in a waka, died after a mishap in the Manukau harbour yesterday while paddling to Mangere. Photo / Angela Gibson

Two people have died in water incidents in the Manukau Harbour in Auckland's first weekend of relaxed Covid alert level restrictions.

Police, Coastguard, and Airport Fire and Rescue were first involved in the search for a missing diver off the coast of Cornwallis Beach in West Auckland on Saturday.

Police confirmed they were notified around 8.25am of a missing diver.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Police eagle chopper were used to help the find man, who was located about 10am.

Police were still making inquiries into his death but it had been referred to the coroner, however a man who witnessed the search said the current and swells were very strong on Saturday.

"We felt like the water was tapu," said Victor, who only wished to give his first name.

"I've been to that spot hundreds of times, I'd fished that water so many times and there was not even one bite (that day), and it was just odd."

And yesterday, emergency services were called to the Manukau Harbour to reports of a kayaker in difficulty off the coast of Hillsborough about 2.40pm.

A body was found and winched from the water.

The person's kayak was also recovered and police inquiries were continuing.

INCIDENT: This morning, Coastguard received information from Police of an overdue diver off Cornwallis on the Manukau... Posted by Coastguard New Zealand on Friday, October 8, 2021

The Herald understands the person was in a waka and got into difficulty as they paddled towards Mangere.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce, at 4pm today, whether there'll be a change in alert levels for areas in level 3 including Auckland and various Waikato districts.