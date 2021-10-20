Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Traveller to Hawke's Bay tests positive on return to Waikato, was 'infectious' while travelling

Focus Live: Deputy PM Grant Robertson and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

A traveller to Hawke's Bay from Waikato who has tested positive for Covid was potentially infectious in the Hawke's Bay community.

One of Thursday's Covid-19 cases in Waikato was a permitted traveller with an exemption to travel to Napier last Friday, October 15, and returned a positive test once they returned to Waikato.

Their "infectious" period includes the time they were travelling, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Two close contacts have returned negative tests including one who lived in Wairoa.

The Waikato case is isolating at home.

No cases were reported in Hawke's Bay today.

One of today's Covid-19 cases in Waikato was a traveller to Hawke's Bay with an exemption. Photo / NZME

Nationwide there are 102 Covid cases in the community today - the highest daily number since coronavirus hit our shores last year.

Hospital numbers are also at their highest - 46 people are on a ward or in ICU today.

Ninety-four cases are in Auckland and 8 are in Waikato, Bloomfield said.

Case numbers have hopped around in recent days, with 94 cases on Tuesday - the highest daily number since the pandemic began - and 60 yesterday.

