Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Touchdown! Excitement as Auckland flights return to Queenstown

Families and friends share emotionally-charged reunions at airports across New Zealand. Video / Dean Purcell

The Covid-19 lockdown is finally over for hundreds of Aucklanders who enthusiastically reunited with families and friends at Queenstown Airport today.

Air New Zealand Flight 611 was the first flight in 117 days to deliver passengers from Auckland to the South Island. It arrived about 8.45am with 168 people on board.

Airport staff expected to process about 1500 hundred passengers from Auckland throughout the day, after travel restrictions were lifted at 11.59pm yesterday.

Most of those people - 1200 - were expected to arrive on Air New Zealand seven scheduled flights throughout the day.

Jetstar also had three scheduled flights, with about 300 passengers booked on each, according to spokeswomen for Air New Zealand and Queenstown Airport.

''It was wet in Auckland and it looks beautiful here, so we are very happy to be out.

''We are very excited. It has been a long haul. The kids are jumping with joy to have a change of season and to see friends. We are just here for five days. We are walking the Milford Track, starting today,'' she said.

Air NZ Flight 611 arrives from Auckland at Queenstown Airport with 168 passengers on board. Photo / Marjorie Cook

Ava Maddison, 16, was among a group of promising secondary school road cyclists arriving in the resort to attend a training camp with Black Magic Cycle Team coach Patrick Harvey, of Wanaka.

''It was a really lovely flight the views were incredible. I haven't been to Queenstown for quite a long time so it's great to be doing something different after being locked down in Auckland.

''We are going on a training camp for cycling, with my coach and some up-and-coming young riders,'' Ava said.

Matty McLean walks the tarmac. Photo / Marjorie Cook

Air New Zealand general manager customer Leeanne Langridge was on the first flight.

''We had 168 customers on that flight. It was chocka, I don't think there was a spare seat.

''Gosh the vibe was just amazing. People were excited. I was expecting a little bit of apprehension but people were just excited and just wanting to get on with Christmas and see their friends and whanau.

''We have been 120 days locked down in Auckland. For us it feels we have done the hard mahi and now it is time to be with our loved ones,'' Langridge said.

Sowry and Naylor Love site manager Andrew Strachan added a festive note to the reunions outside the terminal by using a cherry picker to place a star on top of the Queenstown Airport's Christmas tree.

Air NZ general manager customer, Leeanne Langridge. Photo / Marjorie Cook

Sowry was excited about what the reconnection between Aucklanders and Queenstown would mean for economy but he was also swept up by the romance of it all.

''It was an atmosphere we haven't seen for about four months. To see it, it was like a scene out of Love Actually, watching people welcoming and greeting and meeting people they haven't seen for months, it was just fantastic to see.

''There was a real sense of anticipation and energy in the terminal.

''I have been in my role three and a half months and in my first three days in the role there was not a single flight and so today was what being in an airport is all about,'' Sowry said.

About 160,000 passengers were expected to pass through Queenstown Airport between Wednesday and January 14, including residents leaving to go on holiday, he said.

The Otago Daily Times understands about 6000 Aucklanders have booked to fly to Queenstown this week.

Sowry said the airport had implemented multiple layers of protection against Covid-19.

"We will be regularly screening our team using Rapid Antigen Testing over the summer after running a successful trial alongside 24 other businesses nationally.

"The elevated cleaning and hygiene protocols throughout the terminal will continue, focusing on high-touch surfaces and high-traffic zones.

"We are implementing a vaccination policy for our staff and contractors. Covid-19 vaccination rates across the whole airport campus are very high. The Queenstown Lakes District has done a phenomenal job with vaccination rates, which is key to keeping people safe as Kiwis travel over summer," he said.

Passengers on the Auckland flight arrive in Queenstown this morning. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Christchurch Airport is also planning for a busy few weeks.

Chief aeronautical and commercial officer Justin Watson said the busiest domestic travel day would be December 23, when 212 flights are scheduled.

"On the 23rd, we'll have about 19,000 passengers through the domestic terminal," Watson said.

Both airports have suggested that because it will be so busy over the summer, customer should arrive at least 60 minutes before departure to go through various screening and check in processes.