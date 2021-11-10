Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Third home isolation death in week

A man in his 60s died while isolating at his Glen Eden home - just two days after a man died in MIQ at the Crowne Plaza. Photo / File

A man with Covid-19 has died in West Auckland overnight, marking the fourth death of someone who has been isolating either at home or in MIQ in just over a week.

The man in his 60s had tested positive for the virus and was isolating at his Glen Eden home.

The Ministry of Health said the man's death including whether it may have been Covid-19 related will be investigated by the Coroner.

It also looked into any deaths which might be Covid-19 related regardless of whether they occurred at home or in a hospital setting.



"Our thoughts are with this man's whânau and friends at this stressful time," a MoH statement said.

"This is a sad reminder that Covid-19 is potentially very serious – and fatal – if you're not vaccinated."

It is understood emergency services were called to his house earlier today.

A total of 33 people with Covid have died in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health's website.

Earlier this week a person infected with Covid died while in MIQ at the Crowne Plaza in Auckland's CBD. The death appeared to be a medical event.

Last week two people who had been isolating at home with Covid also died. A man in his 40s died in a Manukau apartment and man in his 50s died on Friday at a Mt Eden property.

There are currently 1671 people isolating at home with Covid.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said home isolation was working well overall and they were constantly reviewing how the system worked. Pulsometers were being used in some cases, since people's health could deteriorate quickly.

Following last week's deaths, the Ministry of Health and the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre launched a review into the public health and clinical oversight given to these patients.