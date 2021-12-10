Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Thames-Coromandel council vaccination mandate a problem for Sandra Goudie

Thames-Coromandel district mayor Sandra Goudie. Photo / File

By RNZ

The Thames-Coromandel District Council has confirmed it will require all employers - and councillors - to be vaccinated if they are on council premises.

That will cause problems for the district's mayor Sandra Goudie, who will likely have to chair council meetings from home.

Goudie opposes vaccine mandates and has rejected the Pfizer vaccine, saying she will wait for the Novavax jab, which is not yet available in New Zealand.

But from December 20, the Thames-Coromandel District Council's vaccine policy will require all employees and elected members to have had their first dose to enter council workplaces.

They will need to be fully vaccinated by January 17.

People who do not have proof of vaccination will be required to work remotely while the council considers its options.

Goudie refused to comment when contacted by RNZ last night.