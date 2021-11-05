Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Te Awamutu supermarkets the latest locations of interest

People queue to be vaccinated at a bus operating as a pop-up clinic in a Countdown carpark. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Two supermarkets in Te Awamutu in the Waikato region were visited by a Covid case last weekend.

The Pak'nSave and the Countdown in Te Awamutu were both visited by Covid cases last Sunday afternoon, and were added to the Ministry of Health website at 6pm yesterday evening.

Health authorities are asking anyone who was at Countdown between 2.45- 3.50pm or Pak'nSave between 1.45-3.15pm to self-monitor for Covid symptoms and seek a test if they develop.

The Awanui Hotel, located on Collard St and SH1 in Northland has also been listed for 5.30-7.30pm on Sunday.

Authorities are asking that anyone who visited the hotel at this time to self-isolate for 14 days after exposure and to test immediately, and on days 5 and 12.

The Herald has also seen an email from NZ Couriers saying they had been notified of two cases at their Penrose branch throughout the week.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for confirmation.

There were 13 other events listed yesterday, including the Cambridge Apartments in central Auckland on six separate occasions, ranging from October 29 to November 3.

Jins NZ Limited, the fruit and vegetable store inside the popular H-Mart on Paramount Dr, has been linked to at least one Covid positive case.

It has times listed for last Saturday, as well as Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Countdown in Mangere Mall was exposed to Covid on Wednesday between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Yesterday's additions also include the Pak'nSave in Whangarei, between 10.45am and 1.50pm on Monday, and GAS on Avalon Dr in Hamilton between 7.45-8.30pm.

There are currently 309 events listed as locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website.