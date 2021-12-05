Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Supporters dine outside west Auckland Lone Star restaurant

People have gathered outside Lone Star in New Lynn to support the restaurant. Photo / NZME

Scores of people have gathered outside New Lynn's Lone Star restaurant after a social media post asked people to "help businesses say no to segregation".

Yesterday, a Facebook post called for people to support the restaurant by holding a picnic outside the outlet on Sunday afternoon.

The post said people should support Lone Star New Lynn by bringing family, friends, a supportive sign and a picnic blanket, before ordering food from the restaurant and eating it outside its premises.

The post said Lone Star New Lynn is aware that the supporters will be coming and loved the idea.

The Herald understands this is not correct and that Lone Star's management is not aware of the planned picnic.

A video posted to social media showed a large gathering of people dining outside the restaurant. Some were under a gazebo while others had set up picnics on the grass.

Four flags in support of former President Donald Trump were also on display.

"I'm all for people standing up against all the hate and discrimination, but Trump flags?" one person questioned.

"Terrible choice, whoever is responsible for the decorations," another person wrote.

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the matter but "have not been required to attend at this stage".

The restaurant is currently only offering takeaway meals through click-and-collect payments.

It is not open to indoor diners, unlike most other bars and restaurants in the city that can now - under the new traffic light system - have people eat indoors, provided they show their My Vaccine Pass.

Lone Star New Lynn earlier posted a job advertisement on a "No Jab Jobs" website that invited unvaccinated workers to apply for bar and restaurant roles at its premises.

The advertisement was taken down shortly afterwards, but said the business "will not be discriminating either whilst employing or serving our guests".

Lone Star's head office also issued a statement saying all franchisees were "required by the terms of their franchise arrangements to comply with all relevant laws, legislation, and government requirements, including health requirements".

The strict lockdown preventing hospitality venues from opening ended on Friday after 107 days in the city of 1.7 million people.

But while cafes, bars, restaurants and gyms are among businesses required to ask customers for vaccine passes if they want to operate as normal, other essential services are not allowed to ask for vaccine passes.

They include:

• supermarkets

• pharmacies

• all health and disability services

• social services

• food banks

• petrol stations

• public transport (excluding air travel)